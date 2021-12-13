Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 71.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 759,082 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 315,513 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $33,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Uber Technologies by 808.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,092,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $155,004,000 after buying an additional 2,752,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after buying an additional 2,426,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

