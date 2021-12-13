Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 466,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up 2.0% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $114,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 90.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $70.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

