Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $53.51 Million Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 879,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $53,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $59.78 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $52.34 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68.

