Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $43,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in PayPal by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $187.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.51 and a 200-day moving average of $260.38. The company has a market capitalization of $220.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.46.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

