Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,000,000 IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,000.

Separately, KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,334,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 24,100 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $243,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 384,100 shares of company stock worth $4,159,792 in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRNT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on IronNet in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on IronNet in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

IRNT stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. IronNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37.

IronNet Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

