Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $28,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $119.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $617.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $102.91 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.