PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Chairman David A. Lorber Acquires 30,000 Shares

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Chairman David A. Lorber purchased 30,000 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PhenixFIN stock opened at $42.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 28.17 and a quick ratio of 28.17. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37.

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFX. Moab Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 14,508 shares during the period. 22NW LP acquired a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,810,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PhenixFIN by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PhenixFIN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About PhenixFIN

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.