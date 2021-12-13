Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 5.5% After Dividend Announcement

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $55.67 and last traded at $55.66. 1,240,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 31,671,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.78.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 99,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

