Peter Hui Sells 27,000 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Peter Hui sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $1,298,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Hui also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $190,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.06. 230,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52,979 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 279,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 183,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.