PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Sets New 1-Year High at $170.43

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.43 and last traded at $168.99, with a volume of 15668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $232.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

