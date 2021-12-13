PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lowered by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 371,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,840,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $169.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.76. The firm has a market cap of $233.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.