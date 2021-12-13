PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9.2% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in PepsiCo by 428.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,794. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $169.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.76.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

