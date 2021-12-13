Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will report $126.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.86 million to $126.90 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year sales of $460.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.04 million to $461.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $544.93 million, with estimates ranging from $539.75 million to $550.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,680. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

