Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $89.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average is $91.81. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

