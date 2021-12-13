Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,699,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $633,459,000 after acquiring an additional 121,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,438,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,901,000 after acquiring an additional 107,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,575,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,243,000 after acquiring an additional 342,613 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $160.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.01. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.18 and a 12-month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

