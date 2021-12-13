Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter worth about $162,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter worth about $265,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $115.91 on Monday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.36 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $648,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,942 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,829 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

