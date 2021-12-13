Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics stock opened at $204.93 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

