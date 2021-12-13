Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 648.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 75,956.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLBK stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLBK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

