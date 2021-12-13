Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 161,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CANO opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Cano Health news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

