Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 85.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 59,526 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 122,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK opened at $39.95 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.95%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.