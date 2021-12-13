Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,697 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Steelcase worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter worth $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 62.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCS opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,160.23%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

