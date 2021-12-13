Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 38,405 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,405 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSUR. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of OSUR opened at $8.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $597.92 million, a P/E ratio of -55.33 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $15.94.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

