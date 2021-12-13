Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 20,758 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,895 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBBK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $475,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $874,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

