Palmer Knight Co Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Palmer Knight Co raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.2% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $179.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.43 and a 200 day moving average of $146.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

