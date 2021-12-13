Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

