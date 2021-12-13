Palladium Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Cerner by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN stock opened at $74.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.