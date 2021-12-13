Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 22,856 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $21,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $105.97 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.11.

