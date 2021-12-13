Palladium Partners LLC Buys 6,714 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

VZ opened at $50.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $61.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

