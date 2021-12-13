Palladium Partners LLC Buys 14,965 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC owned 0.67% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $26,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,216,000 after acquiring an additional 84,743 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,458,000 after acquiring an additional 260,230 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,140,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,317,000 after acquiring an additional 35,024 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 962,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,454,000 after buying an additional 77,141 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 809,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,424,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $84.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.39. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

