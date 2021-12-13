Outfitter Financial LLC Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Outfitter Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.6% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $164.72 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.37 and its 200-day moving average is $151.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

