Outfitter Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Outfitter Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $79.62.

