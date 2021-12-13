Outfitter Financial LLC Purchases 77 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.7% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $264.97 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $265.27. The company has a market capitalization of $198.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.18 and its 200 day moving average is $241.44.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

