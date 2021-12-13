Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,031 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $4,490,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 44,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 172.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 48,677 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

OTIS stock opened at $86.08 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.90.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

