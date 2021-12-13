Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSMT opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.41. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.24.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 138.76% and a negative return on equity of 81.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

