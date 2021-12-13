Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OSK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.71.

NYSE:OSK opened at $112.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.92.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $44,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

