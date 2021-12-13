Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) vs. DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Orion Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Orion Oyj pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DNB Bank ASA pays out 89.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orion Oyj and DNB Bank ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A DNB Bank ASA 1 4 2 0 2.14

DNB Bank ASA has a consensus price target of $197.40, suggesting a potential upside of 781.98%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Orion Oyj.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Oyj and DNB Bank ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Oyj 18.31% 26.97% 17.16% DNB Bank ASA 38.19% 9.84% 0.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orion Oyj and DNB Bank ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Oyj $1.23 billion 4.65 $251.19 million $0.79 25.70 DNB Bank ASA $7.79 billion 4.45 $2.12 billion $1.76 12.72

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Oyj. DNB Bank ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orion Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Orion Oyj on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company also offers veterinary drugs; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. In addition, it markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The company has a collaboration with Nanoform to apply Nanoform's CESS technology to new chemical entities. It serves various healthcare service providers and professionals, such as specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories. Orion Oyj has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) line of inhalers for asthma and COPD to Propeller's digital medicine platform. Orion Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. Its business banking products and services comprise financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, FX trading, e-confirmation, equity execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension and insurance services. The company's corporate and institution banking products and services consist of investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and financial, cash management, and trade solution services, as well as private banking services. It serves energy, financial institution, healthcare, manufacturing, packaged and forest products, seafood, shipping, offshore, and logistics industries, as well as telecom, media, and technology industries. The company offers its services through its customer service centers, online banking services, and branch offices. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

