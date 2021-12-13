Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,186,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,546,625.

Peter Lawrence Gianulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 97,500 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$31,863.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 50,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 33,500 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$12,686.45.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 150,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$58,500.00.

CVE:OGO opened at C$0.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$69.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. Organto Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Organto Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

