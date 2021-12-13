Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Position Cut by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,519 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 18.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 32.3% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 613,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after buying an additional 149,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 20.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

