Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $294,968 over the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 47.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.