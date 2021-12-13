Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 39,687 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,687 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $103.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -185.46 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 543,228 shares of company stock worth $57,993,687. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.17.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

