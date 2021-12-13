Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBS. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

EBS stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $127.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

