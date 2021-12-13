Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $845,000 Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,445,000 after acquiring an additional 436,441 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cinemark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,818,000 after acquiring an additional 40,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.43.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

