Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 63.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,416 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,395,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,217,000.

OGN opened at $28.74 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

OGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

