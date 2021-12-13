Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.79 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

