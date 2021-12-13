Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 3,258 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 220,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGI. Barclays raised their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

