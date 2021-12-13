Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 271.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $38.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.