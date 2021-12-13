Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,526 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,602,000 after buying an additional 3,894,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 279.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,588,000 after buying an additional 3,423,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,755,000 after buying an additional 2,401,899 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 108.0% in the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,840,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,188,000 after buying an additional 955,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $10,786,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $9.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.35. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.