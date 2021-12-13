Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $110.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.79. The company has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.