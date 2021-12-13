OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $218,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,768 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $247,067.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,634 shares of company stock worth $11,094,291. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 64.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.04. 323,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average is $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $995.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.29 and a beta of 0.58. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

