Optibase (OBAS) and Its Peers Critical Review

Optibase (NASDAQ: OBAS) is one of 73 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Optibase to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Optibase alerts:

This table compares Optibase and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $14.87 million $6.43 million -27.00 Optibase Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 2.95

Optibase’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Optibase. Optibase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Optibase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Optibase and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Optibase Competitors 309 971 1182 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 6.21%. Given Optibase’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Optibase has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Optibase has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optibase’s peers have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92% Optibase Competitors -6.72% 8.89% 2.52%

Summary

Optibase peers beat Optibase on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Optibase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optibase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.